I have several patents and copyrights and innovative thinking is one of my hobbies. I have a binder full of ideas for Ashtabula County that I want to share with anyone who would like to use them, at no cost. Some are much more effective when seen in drawing. Let the bBlitz begin!
• A shuttle service that would connect Downtown and the Harbor would connect two distinct markets and would be beneficial to locals as well as tourists. I bet grants could be applied for to accomplish this.
• Warren and Ashtabula would also benefit from a shuttle service; exchanging tourists and shoppers as well as discovering attractions.
• We need a unifying theme for the LARGEST COUNTY in the state. How about “We’re ASHTAB-UNITED!” Each town could have this common branding phrase followed by a descriptive fact such as “Welcome to _______, home of the longest (or shortest) covered bridge in our country!” Think what bragging rights could be attained by using Platt R. Spencer, Random Olds, D-Day re-enactment, Spire Institute, Steelhead Trout and many more!
• “Many of our bridges are covered; none of our treasures are!”
• “AshtabuLAtely?”
• “How can Ashtabula County utilize KSU students for thinking of an implementing ideas? How about an essay contest for High School students or an art contest for Grade School students?
• “Get a LIFT in the Harbor!”
• “ChristmAShtabula Couty”
• “ThanksgivinGeneva”
• These last twp ideas incorporate several fun activities for locals and tourists.
• “ConneOUGHT to be in your vacation plans!”
• “AshtabYOUla needs YOU!”
I have many more ideas that I would enjoy sharing with people or organizations who are interested, including a bumper sticker expanding GOTL in a creative way. If interested, please contact Nick Spano at spanohio@neo.rr.com with “Ashtabula Ideas” as the subject. Thank you for your time and attention!
Nick Spano
Saybrook Township
