I live in the Ashtabula’s downtown ward, Ward 4. The Democratic Party candidate in November is Jodi Mills. The Republican Party candidate is Stephen Kellat, who also happens to be my son.
Being part of City Council is a bit more involved than simply being present and looking good. At most public meetings Stephen does speak out on the issues in an informed fashion while asking questions and proposing solutions. As a former federal civil servant he has a background in working with our fellow Americans from all walks of life to help them find solutions. As far as I have observed, Mrs. Mills has been very good at being a community organizer who has been great at being there for community events. I have yet to see her speak on anything policy-related, though.
Stephen spent several years at a disadvantage when it came to community involvement. When he was a civil servant, there were a variety of regulations that limited his involvement in community organizations. The commute to and from the federal building in downtown Cleveland also provided practical hard limits on his ability to be involved in much locally outside church. Stephen’s career in government and academia took him many places across America so he hasn’t stayed put in Ashtabula quite as long as Mrs. Mills.
Beyond him being my son, I urge people to vote for the person ready to talk policy who can hit the ground running. Vote Kellat for Ward 4 in November.
Gloria Kellat
Ashtabula
