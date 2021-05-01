I feel like I’m driving on the autobahn on Route 20 from Walmart into Conneaut, people fly by me like I’m standing still. Funny, I’m usually right behind them at the stop light at 193. It’s like the speed limit is only a suggestion.
Today coming from Conneaut to Route 193 a pick up truck flew by me, he must have been doing 60 or faster , because I lost sight of him after the stop light at 193, he never slowed down even going through North Kingsville.
I rarely see any police on route 20 at least when I’m on it.
Bobbie Debevc
Conneaut
