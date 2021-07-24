I cannot be quiet. I need to speak out before we lose our blessed America and our freedom with it.

There are so many issues we are concerned about, but there is no good answer for any of them. Putting God first is the answer and yet God is being taken away from us. Only God knows what to do with these issues. The Biden administration are trying to create a new world with their own ideals which, without God, cannot work, never did and never will. This is their dream!

Well, we born-again Christians have our dream — the impossible dream? Here it is: a beautiful dream and it works! We can’t go wrong!

To dream the impossible dream 

To fight the unbeatable foe

To bear with unbearable sorrow

And to run where the brave dare not go

To right the unrightable wrong

And to love pure and chaste from afar

To try when your arms are too weary

To reach the unreachable star

This is my quest

To follow that star

No matter how hopeless

No matter how far

To fight for the right

Without question or pause

To be willing to march

For that heavenly cause

And I know

If I’ll only be true

To this glorious quest

That my heart

Will lie peaceful and calm

When I’m laid to my rest

And the world will be better for this

That one man, scorned and covered with scars

Still strong with his last ounce of courage

To reach the unreachable star!

Lyrics from Movie “Man of La Mancha,” a popular musical based on Cervantes’s Don Quixote. Beautiful source material has been raped, murdered and buried, according to the movie guide.

Mary Schwarz

Ashtabula

