I cannot be quiet. I need to speak out before we lose our blessed America and our freedom with it.
There are so many issues we are concerned about, but there is no good answer for any of them. Putting God first is the answer and yet God is being taken away from us. Only God knows what to do with these issues. The Biden administration are trying to create a new world with their own ideals which, without God, cannot work, never did and never will. This is their dream!
Well, we born-again Christians have our dream — the impossible dream? Here it is: a beautiful dream and it works! We can’t go wrong!
To dream the impossible dream
To fight the unbeatable foe
To bear with unbearable sorrow
And to run where the brave dare not go
To right the unrightable wrong
And to love pure and chaste from afar
To try when your arms are too weary
To reach the unreachable star
This is my quest
To follow that star
No matter how hopeless
No matter how far
To fight for the right
Without question or pause
To be willing to march
For that heavenly cause
And I know
If I’ll only be true
To this glorious quest
That my heart
Will lie peaceful and calm
When I’m laid to my rest
And the world will be better for this
That one man, scorned and covered with scars
Still strong with his last ounce of courage
To reach the unreachable star!
Lyrics from Movie “Man of La Mancha,” a popular musical based on Cervantes’s Don Quixote. Beautiful source material has been raped, murdered and buried, according to the movie guide.
Mary Schwarz
Ashtabula
