Now days it is difficult to be a police officer. With cameras recording your every move in what may become a life and death situation with little time to react, it has become an even higher stress occupation. I know that I do not have the traits necessary to become a good police officer. We ask a lot of our police and say that they are too militaristic or lack proper training or empathy. I believe the problem is in the institution itself or rather how they evaluate themselves.
While I lack the ability to be a good officer, I know a little about management and organization. In any organization, you do not know how successful you are until you define what success is. Then you need to develop goals or pathways that you will use to move your organization to success. It is necessary to develop metrics to measure progress toward those goals and the goals of the entire organization and correct when necessary.
In the case of policing, individual goals are measured in the number of arrests made, traffic stops and tickets written. Yes I know this is a little simplified, but when your major tool is a hammer (gun) everything begins to look like a nail. The department totals those statistics and others like the number of murders, rapes, burglaries and assaults for the year to show their effectiveness, and the FBI totals all of the departments numbers to show the effectiveness of law enforcement in the nation.
In my 73 years I have never seen the number of domestic violence situations that have been deescalated, the number of suicides that have been prevented, the number of overdoses that have been saved, or the number of lost or missing persons that have been reunited with their loved ones in the local, state and national data that defines the effectiveness of our police forces.
Defunding the police has never been the answer. There have been cries for more police training and I support that. But we need to redefine what we see as success for our police departments and change the metrics measuring that success. When police officers are celebrated and recognized for each murder solved and even more so for every tragic situation that was avoided, by both their department and more than a two-minute community spot on the news, perhaps we will see the nature of policing change for the better.
Tom Westlake
Austinburg
