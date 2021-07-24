We spend twice per capita for healthcare costs than every other advanced country on the planet. Even with this spending, we receive lesser health outcomes than the large majority of these countries. We are 33rd of 36 countries ranked in infant mortality rate out of the OECD countries. Even conservative studies point to nearly 50,000 people dying every year due to lack of healthcare access. To allow this to make sense, people will put off preventative care treatments because they cannot afford them. This allows these use to be be preventative diseases, to become worse to the point that someone will need life-changing surgery or, well, die. Overall, statistically speaking, Americans are paying for a bad healthcare product.
The “wait times” argument purported by those who are against universal healthcare is the epitome of a half truth and a selection bias. For starters, bringing up Canada’s wait times does not tell the full story. Canada is just one country, and not recognizing, even with longer wait times, those wait times are for treatments for non-life threatening ailments. If you need life-saving heart surgery you will get it ASAP. If you need surgery on a broken leg, you may need to wait longer. Even with this said, other countries with universal healthcare end up, on average, waiting LESS time for care, according to studies. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, & the Netherlands all wait LESS time for care compared to U.S. citizens.
Matt Otto
Geneva
