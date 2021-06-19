First of all, I think the Critical Race Theory is a good idea. It’s just not inclusive enough. Certainly indigenous citizens or any other group that has suffered historically and into the present should be included. I don’t know what web sites or conspiracy theorist people latch onto when something happens that they don’t agree with; so they raise the red flag of Marxism which gets flown every time citizens overtly protest injustice and government wrong. And yes, those were white kids killed and wounded on May 4, 1970 on the Kent State Campus by our National Guard. Then there’s Colin Kaepernick’s treatment by the NFL owners for kneeling respectfully during the National Anthem to exercise his Constitutional right to draw attention to what’s wrong. Black Lives Mater is a testimony to our country’s history of intolerance. But intolerance towards “others” didn’t start with us. We just institutionalized it and extended it toward all of those whose lives are at a variance with privileged self interest.
Our country’s history of slavery and the treatment of our indigenous people cannot be denied by anyone and yet we fail to address or rectify the fact that the residue of past history still ripples to the present. Will tomorrow’s headlines tell the same stories? Will there be another George Floyd? And we don’t have to go far back in history to learn of the Tulsa Massacre. The real history of our country must be recognized and owned. Germany has done just that in recognizing the country’s role in the horrors of the NAzi regime and by educating all of their children about the Holocaust.
So, yes, the CRT is a good idea if dealing with the facts; by treating true history without prejudice. It begins with education through critical thinking based on the truth of history and scientific reasoning. What has been distorted and swept under the rug must be remedied.
I am not ashamed of being white. What I am ashamed of is White America’s refusal to come to grips with the reality that we are a nation of white privilege and racism. This isn’t a sweeping indictment of the majority of white people, but it is indicative of a cowardly self interest on the part of those who are making decisions for us which obstruct and diminish honest effort. When will we accept the fact that we are all “cousins”?
Ron Yarian
Jefferson
