A number of articles have been written or broadcast in different venues regarding the teaching of “critical race theory.” Some teachers have even been quoted. None address whether or not this theory is TRUE. In fact, “critical race theory” is a lie and has no place in our schools.
The truth is that our nation was founded on the principle “That all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: that to secure those rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” ....There is no room in this, our 1776 Declaration of Independence, for either race, or prejudice This is the principle on which ALL our law is based if it has any validity whatsoever.
In fact, our Founders clearly stated that any law contrary to our Constitution and Bill of Rights, written to give body to this principle, was null and void. It has no substance; it is as ineffective as if it had never been passed. We don’t even need a court to declare it so, though the point has been adjudicated over and over again: “All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void.” Marbury vs Madison, 1803 “Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them.” Miranda vs Arizona 1966.
“No one is bound to obey and unconstitutional law and no courts are bound to enforce it.” 16 Am Jur 2d Sec 256. Systemic racism does NOT exist in the United States. That fraudulent allegation is the sole reason ‘critical race theory’ is proposed, and spread, as a tool to divide our people into enemy camps by race and thereby exploit them.
In 1787, one of the first acts of our first Congress was to pass the Northwest Ordinance, which forbade slavery north of the Ohio River. In 1794, American ships were prohibited from trading slaves. In 1808, importation of slaves was prohibited. The next 57 years are a history of the struggle to eliminate slavery from our nation or to keep it limited to the few states that kept slaves after our war for independence.
The Emancipation Proclamation was delivered in 1863. The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery passed in the Senate 8 Apr. 1864. It was passed by the House 31 January 1865. It remained for the Amendment to be submitted to and approved by the several states. In December of 1865, that ratification was finished.
On 12 February 1865 at President Abraham Lincoln’s request, Presbyterian minister Henry Highland Garnet preached a sermon on the abolition of slavery. He said in part: “Augustine, Constantine, Ignatius, Polycarp, Maximus, and the most illustrious lights of the ancient church denounced the sin of slaveholding. Thomas Jefferson said ... ‘There is preparing, I hope, under the auspices of heaven, a way for total emancipation.’ The sainted Washington said near the close of his mortal career when the light of eternity was beaming upon him, ‘It is among my first wishes to see some plan adopted by which slavery in this country shall be abolished by law. I know of but one way this can be done, and that is by legislative action; and so far as my vote can go, it shall not be wanting.’ Patrick Henry said ‘We should transmit to posterity our abhorrence of slavery.” So also thought this Congress... Le the verdict of death which has been brought in against slavery by this Congress be affirmed and executed by the people. Let the gigantic monster perish. Yes, perish now, and perish forever! ... Let slavery die. It has had a long and fair trial; God himself has pleaded against it... Give it no respite, but let it be ignominiously executed.” Why is this truth NOT taught in our nation’s schools?
Patrick Henry died 6 June 1799. George Washington died 14 December 1799. Thomas Jefferson died 4 July 1826. All three were from Virginia, which practiced slavery. We as a nation have fought to repel the evil of slavery since before we WERE a nation. We are NOT racist – save for a few Democrats who have historically supported slavery, forced southern states to secede from our Union to keep slavery alive, started and perpetuated the KKK, passed Jim Crow laws that weren’t overcome until the 1960s, and even TODAY strive to divide us by the color of our skin! Racism was created by the lft and today is exploited by socialists who crave power over others that our Constitution and Bill of Rights deny them!
Douglas L. Parr.
Chardon
