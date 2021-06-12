Former President Barack Obama decided to mock those who are fighting against Critical Race Theory. Climate change is far more important, he says. Instead, it looks like they’re trying to incite one race against another! Well, sir, CRT with its foundational belief that all whites are born racist oppressors and all non-whites are the oppressed will certainly turn us against each other.
I’ve read and heard scores of blacks who denounce CRT because they see it destroying their families. It tramples on the memories of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and blacks and whites who died to procure freedom. They know it will destroy this country if not stopped. Remember, that is the goal, to ‘transform’ the U.S. into a Marxist society (their words, not mine). A refugee from Communist China pleaded with the U.S. to recognize that CRT is no different from the tactics of the Chinese ‘Cultural Revolution’ of the 60’s (substituting race for class) which killed tens of thousands of people, destroying their culture and their families.
And some of the anti-white rhetoric today is genocidal. One example of many, a psychiatrist, speaking at Yale U. admitted to “fantasies of shooting white people, doing the world a favor ... [whites are] a demented, violent predator who thinks they are a saint or a superhero ... “ Someone who knows said, ‘This is not new, this and worse goes on daily on college campuses.” I’m not surprised, because some of the most vicious BLM protesters and rioters are college students, white, female and wealthy. Truly, the Left has control of college campuses.
Will we let them extend that control to our public schools? They count on people feeling too bullied or guilty to fight back. Or ignorant! There’s very little coverage of CRT by the mainstream media — because they’re complicit in the movement.
I, and millions of others, are none of these. We respond with the power and love of God, recognizing that we are one. God has the first and last word on race: the Bible declares our one-ness: “From one man He made every nation….on the earth.” (Acts 17:26) One man, one blood. Here on earth we must come together to understand each other, acknowledge our wrongs, heal our hurts and celebrate progress we have already made. Someday all believers will worship together gloriously in Heaven, “a great multitude ... from every nation, tribe, people, and language,” (Revelation 7:9), transcending race.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
