The Conneaut Lions Club finished a very successful Safety Town in June. We would like to thank Madeleine Plosila for her 35 years as Director. Under her direction this program is rated as one of the best Safety Towns in the state. Our club is very proud of this rating.
We would also like to extend our thank you to Officer Joe Schor for his 10 years of faithful service and, of course, our thanks to all of the wonderful young people who got up early every morning to help train and assist the children in learning all about safety.
We also give a big thank you to the Conneaut School System, the City of Conneaut Fire and Police Departments, City Manager Jim Hockaday, the Conneaut Dairy Queen, McDonald’s and all who helped in any way to make this another great year.
Last but not least, a big thank you to the Lions Chairman Gary Pape and all the Conneaut Lions who made this so successful.
Lewis H. Shiley
Past President
Conneaut Lions Club
Conneaut
