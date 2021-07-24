It is a given that context in any category of life is going to have something to say about the content therein. It is our opinion that interpreters of Bible prophecy have failed to identify and thus stay within the time period and the audience of the first century people. The New Testament was not written two weeks or two months ago. The closing time of the end of the Judaic economy in the first century is what Matthew thru Revelation is all about. The events promised by apostles and others in the New Testament for fulfillment were for those persons then, not for anybody today. The results of those events we read about are for Christians forever in the New Testament, but the peace, rest, blessings, are results of those finished accomplished belong to Christians today.
Jesus Christ once said “till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled” (Matt. 5:17, 18). It is very simple: either all was fulfilled in the first century (see Luke: 24:44; Acts 3:24) at the fall of Jerusalem, or the law of Moses is still in effect today. But we would need a temple, holy of holies, Levitical priesthood, etc., for the Mosaic Law to be in force, and those things no longer exist! Peter wrote in 54 AD “the end of all things (may I say Jewish things) is at hand” (I peter 4:7a). John who wrote Revelation said (the Lord said it thru John) “Surely I come quickly. Amen” (Revelation 22:20). John by the Lord did not write Revelation last Thursday or last century. Revelation was in fact written before the fall of Jerusalem and evidence for that is now overwhelming!
Believe it or not, there is a small body of obedient believers in this world today who constitute the new heaven and new earth, the new Jerusalem if you please, and they are the churches of Christ (Romans 16:16). Anyone can obey God’s word today and enjoy the full salvation and forgiveness of God now. (Revelation 22:!7; John 7:17)
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
