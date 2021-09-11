I find myself dismayed by the vitriolic attacks on persons who are hesitating to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I am not an “anti-vaxxer” myself, having received my shots in the spring. I probably will go along with the program if the recommendation is that we get boosters. But I get why people who have received a lot of conflicting information and opinions about the pandemic in general and the vaccines in particular are hesitant to line up for their shots. I also recognize, as the mainstream media ought to do, that screaming at people that they are stupid and selfish is not going to change their minds. It will just harden their reaction to a situation they already find terrifying and confusing.
We are being lectured that we need to “follow the science” but that is impossible when the science is at odds with itself. Most doctors (96%) have been vaccinated, while less than 50% of nurses have accepted the vaccines. Some researchers say we can vaccinate ourselves out of this pandemic, while others claim it is hopeless in the face of the new variants and we are all likely to be infected at some point. We were told quite sternly we had to “flatten the curve” with nation-wide shutdowns, yet now some experts are pointing out that all that has done is stretch out this pandemic into a multi-year event. The talking heads on television claim vaccination should be mandatory for all, yet studies show that natural infection and recovery seem to provide very robust immunity.
My take on it is this: early on, the public health slogan was “we can get through this together”. Let’s return to that. Stop threatening and insulting people who are hesitant about vaccination. Instead, educate them on the benefits of the vaccines and try to relive their fears about side effects, etc. Let them know that most of us feel it is probably in their best interests to get whatever protection the vaccines offer. Let them know that their choice will be respected and that we truly are in this together.
Michael Franklin
Ashtabula
