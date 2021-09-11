First a little background. In February 2020, President Trump concluded an agreement with the Taliban that called for the complete withdrawal of American troops including all civilian contractors by May 1, 2021. These contractors were important because, among other things, they serviced the planes providing air cover. The Afghan military knew in advance they would have no air support once the withdrawal was completed. In return, the Taliban had to promise not to attack American troops and not allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorists. The Taliban were free to attack the Afghan troops and civilians, which they continued to do. The cherry on the top for the Taliban was the release of 5,000 prisoners by August 2020.
After the agreement, the Taliban began to approach village leaders with offers of amnesty and cash if they would lay down their weapons. These leaders —knowing that all Americans would be gone — saw the handwriting on the wall and agreed. This process continued on throughout 2020 and into 2021 proceeding to the district level. At the beginning of 2021 there were 2,500 American troops left in Afghanistan, not enough to resume the war. It was on July 23, that the telephone call occurred between Presidents Biden and Ghani. By that time the Taliban controlled half of Afghanistan’s districts.
In the call Biden is asking Ghani to hold a press conference with other Afghani political leaders and announce a new military strategy. This would show strength. He tells Ghani he needs to project optimism about the war and announce a plan to control the unraveling of his country. Biden says, “We will continue to provide close air support, if we know what the plan is.” These kinds of quid pro quos are common in foreign policy. In fact, foreign policy is all about quid pro quos, and the need to project optimism is a staple of all military leaders.
There is no resemblance whatsoever between Biden’s action and Trump’s request to the Ukrainian President to dig up dirt against his political opponent to aid his reelection. They are not the same thing and the type of lying narrative embodied in the Star Beacon’s editorial cartoon of 9/4/21 is unhinged from reality.
Two weeks later on Aug. 6, the Taliban took their first provincial capital with little to no resistance. In nine days all 34 of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals had fallen. The Afghan military folded like a cheap suit, hardly firing a shot. Those Afghan units tasked with providing security for the civilian half of Kabul’s airport were missing in action. On Aug. 14, with suitcases stuffed with cash, President Ghani fled his country. These are the facts and it’s a shame how few people are informed and how easy it is for so many people to believe rubbish.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.