Let’s look at Geriatric Joe’s first 100 days in office. Biden talks about spending for infrastructure but he has done two things to hurt jobs already — he stopped building the wall and shut down the oil pipeline. Have you noticed that gas is up over 60 cents a gallon? Illegal aliens are flooding across our southern border. It’s a 20-year high. Along with them is an increase in meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. Biden never mentions the drugs but says he should be flattered that they are coming now when he is President, because he is a nice guy compared to Trump. Him being a nice guy is costing us millions of dollars, almost $90 million just to put them in hotels. Instead of border patrol agents guarding our southern border they are now baby sitters.
When Obama was President an illegal alien killed a woman walking on the trail in Lake County. Now we read that just a few weeks ago an illegal immigrant, a felon with multiple IDs, was arrested for shoplifting at Wal-Mart in Ashtabula. We will see more of this under Bidem unless the voters raise hell with our other elected officials to stop this insanity.
I saw a great idea on Facebook that might help solve this problem. All of you Biden voters should put your Biden signs back up in your front yard. As the illegals make their way north, they will see your sign and stop at your house thinking you are a friend. Feed them, house them, give them some money, find them a job! Maybe you will wake up when the money comes directly out of your own pocket!
My four grandparents came to this country from Ireland and Hungary. They came legally. They played by the rules. Thousands of other Ashtabula County residents had ancestors come here legally from Finland and Italy. Are today’s immigrants better than our grandparents?
Dave Dvorak
Jefferson
