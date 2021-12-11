A recent article in your newspaper took the opinion that the U.S. should settle with the illegal alien group of people who broke our immigration laws.
Settle for what? Why should we reward illegals for breaking our immigration laws? These are not immigrant families as the article stated. They are illegal aliens. To be an immigrant, you must enter a country legally.
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a financial figure of $450,000 per person. This is outrageous!
President Biden said the illegal aliens deserve some kind of compensation, but he doesn’t know how much.
It’s bad enough that the Biden administration has an open-border policy. Now he wants to reward and encourage more illegal aliens to enter the United States.
What do the working American taxpayers think about using their tax money to pay thousands of dollars to the illegal aliens?
The referenced article stated that U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas signed a letter to Biden accusing the administration fo “seeking to financially reward aliens who broke our laws.” They are spot on.
The Biden administration is doing everything it can to weaken our immigration laws. What is his motive?
Ron Zawacki
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.