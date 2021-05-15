I believe all Bible prophecy has been fulfilled. The promises of God to man from Genesis 3:15 and forward were fulfilled before the end of the first century AD at the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. The points that directly reach the subject of salvation for man is what should truly interest us. Being in a correct relationship with God is of vital importance if brain one is remotely active, Our existence is temporary if we have not noticed yet. We can start that life we have now (eternal life?) by obeying God’s law in the New Testament (Gal. 6:2; James 1:25; Hebrews 5:8, 9; Matt. 7:21-23).
The importance of fulfilled Bible prophecy for the everyday person in humble obedience to God’s will is gigantic in proportions to atheistic styles of living. “An idol is nothing in this world, and there is none other God but one.” (I Corinthians 8:4). To be a true Christian and be living for Him who died for us is beyond words. (II Corinthians 5:15, 17, 21; Galatians 2:20). I am not waiting for peace of mind, or rest from my biological surroundings to come and happening. I already have those “comforts” today. (I Thess. 4:18; Matt. 11:28-30; Colossians 3:10). Christ has already come again and raised the dead and saved willing to be forgiven those who desired such. (Matt. 10:23; 16:27, 28; James 5:6,7; Revelation 1:1-3; 22:20).
“Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but desire fulfilled is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12). New Testament Christianity is just that — the tree of eternal life (John 15:5; I John 5:11-13; Revelation 2:7; Heb. 1:8). Who can believe 2,000 years have come and gone and some still think some Bible promises are yet to be fulfilled? (Hebrews 10:36, 37; Mark 9:1; Revelation 1:3). Remember, the scriptures were not written last week, or have we forgotten? Christianity is the right religion now (II Corinthians 6:2; Matt. 11:28-30).
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
