It’s their money, so let Bezos, Branson do what they will with it
A column by John L. Micek in the July 28 edition of the Star Beacon is very biased and should be taken with some trepidation. He evokes Mao’s China without writing so. His article: “Billionaires left Earth but couldn’t escape its problems.”
His very first line states “Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have rightfully taking some flack for sub-orbital jaunts ...” and etc. This certainly smacks of left-wing demigod chastisement for anyone who has garnered wealth.
Society is supposed to be angry because of how these men spent their earned money. Where would this stop? Are we to be angry that our neighbor earns more then us and had purchased a new expensive RV? Please review the very recent history of Chairman Mao, the Little Red Book and The People’s Courts. They terrorized their well-off neighbors and labeled them Capitalists because they garnered some savings from their own work.
A wealthy citizen earning and investing is not criminal nor anti-social. By his/her own wit and hard work they have done well for themselves. How they spend their money is up to them. If they wish to spend it on a space flight who are we to say that is sinful? AOC’s remarks seem to be a quote from Karl Marx — i.e.,this was earned off the sweat of workers’ backs.
This is a dangerous slippery slope that some want us to enter. Once done, then where would this stop? With you being dragged out of your house, a Dunce Cap placed upon your head because you have a better house or a new car?
Everyone should pay their fair share and play by the rules; I for one, do not want to reach in my neighbor’s pockets nor do I wish for someone to go into my pockets.
I urge caution on such columns. This is how “biased, slanted fake news” begins. These people went into space on their own earnings. GOOD FOR THEM!
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
