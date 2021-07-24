The snake slithers into the garden. It looks like a rattlesnake, it sounds like a rattlesnake, but “No”, you say, “don’t believe your lying eyes. It’s only a turtle. A beautiful turtle. Leave it alone.”
After a while the snake speaks up. “Of course I’m a rattlesnake. But you’ve got it all wrong. See how beautiful I am! I do so much good. I wouldn’t harm a soul. Trust me.”
The founders of Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory look like Marxists, talk like Marxists, but, “You nasty right-wingers are at it again! Calling names. Don’t believe your lying eyes. They’re not Marxists. They’re good people.”
After a while the founders speak up. “Of course we’re Marxists. But you’ve got it all wrong. We do so much good. We’re so beautiful. Trust us.”
Yes. Trust the Marxists.
Trust the rattlesnake.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
