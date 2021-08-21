Is there anyone who takes the position that there is not a true statement in the Bible? We have never known anyone who said every statement in the Bible is false. Some have said that some of it is true, some of it is false. If that is so, who decided that? There are some lies told in the Bible. Remember Eden? But were they told by God? Hebrews 6:18 and Titus 1:2 says God cannot lie. If God ever told a lie, He would not be God, would He? Who could believe in God who sometimes has told a lie? He could not be God and be a liar. So wherever God has spoken in this Bible, the statement was true. Jesus said once, in His prayer in John 17:17, that His “word is truth.” If it can be shown that one statement from God is false, then the Bible can be thrown out, right?
If there are lies in the Bible, they were not from God. Ananias and Sapphira lied about the money they made (Acts 5:1-4). Peter came in on the situation, and finally said “you have not lied to men but to God” (vs. 4). So men lied (as they have been doing for centuries), but it was not God. Thus if God cannot lie, and His word is always true, we know that on God’s part, the whole Bible is true, right? If God’s parts in the Bible then, we can say that all those parts are true. If God has parts that cope with forgiveness, salvation, redemption, etc., all of those parts are ture, or none of them are true. If the Bible says I must repent (Acts 17:30), or beleive (John 3:16), confess Christ (Matt. 10:32), or be baptised (Acts 2:38), then as one who has sinned (Romans 3:10, 23), if I refuse God’s truth in such matters, then I stand condemned (Heb. 5:8, 9; John 3:18; Romans 6:23).
If I decided that I can honestly discern God’s word as to what I shall do about it, is that a risky gamble on my part as far as eternity is concerned? “There is a way that seems right ot a man, but its end is the way of death” (Prov. 14:12; see Jere. 10:23 also). It’s what God has said in His word that counts; it is the book of all books.
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
