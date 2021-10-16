Thank you Senator McConnell for his refusal to bring Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the Senate floor for a vote. Mr. Garland’s ending the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys to intimidate parents who are exercising their First Amendment rights is inexcusable.
While it may be unpleasant to be the brunt of outraged parents’ words, the fact is none of them represent a federal offense. But knowing the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys are now listening, the message is clear: “Sit down and shut up!!”
Parents are increasingly concerned about what the schools are teaching, and not teaching, our children. The critical race theory is one good example where parents’ pressure has resulted in the teaching of that theory being banned in several states. Yet, Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, said recently: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Obviously, those in the education business agree with Mr. McAuliffe: “We know what is best for your children.” Really?
Is this America? Stating one’s views in strong terms has never been considered a crime. “Give me liberty or give me death!” I wonder if AG Garland was taught American history and the fact Freedom of Speech is enshrined in the very FIRST amendment to the Constitution.
Hal D. Cooper
Austinburg
