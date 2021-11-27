HARTSGROVE TWP. [emdash] William F. Camp, 81, died on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021 at Pine Grove Healthcare in Geneva. He was born in Burton on August 14, 1940 the son of Harold and Martha (Gaylord) Camp. Bill was married to Barbara A. (Mills) on July 2, 1966 and was a U.S. Army Veter…