Do you remember learning in school what adjectives were? Adjectives are one of the eight parts of speech used to describe/modify nouns or pronouns. Remember?
Go online and read about House Bill 99. Then pick an adjective to describe your reaction to it. For those of you who don’t have access to or the ability to do a computer search, briefly it states: Ohio schools are authorized to permit teachers after 20 hours of general training and four hours of handgun training to be armed while on school premises during school hours or at school events.
It wasn’t until 1994 that Ohio passed a law banning corporal punishment (paddling). Massachusetts was the first state to ban it in 1971, Pennsylvania held out until 2005, but 20 states have no law against it. But, I digress.
In 1963, I began my first teaching assignment at Geneva’s Junior High School on South Eagle St. I taught Latin I and ninth-grade grade English. Forty-six years later I retired.
Lee Hoeffle was one of many principals who influenced me as a teacher. He was exceptional at teaching me how to de-escalate a tense situation.
The point of this letter is to suggest to our lawmakers, don’t pour gasoline on a fire. Use water. Adding a gun to a tense, potentially deadly situation is a horrible, misguided idea. Over the last 50 years Ohio has had 55 school shootings. About one per year. Too many. Even one is too many. But if our lawmakers want to help, put the focus and the tax dollars into the teaching of de-escalation, treatment of mental health issues, and counseling. Stop troubles before they lead to violence.
Only twenty hours of general training and four hours of gun training is inadequate. We need to reject the idea that resorting to a gun or to violence (paddling/hitting/shaking) to discipline a child is not an answer. It sends the wrong answer to our students that the only way to solve a problem is pull a gun.
Howard Anderson
Geneva
