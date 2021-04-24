We are writing today to encourage you to support Ashtabula Area City Schools by voting “Yes” on May 4 for Issue 8.
Ashtabula Area City Schools has not passed an operating levy for new funding in 21 years. The school board and the district have made budgetary reductions for years, some which we believe have been harmful to the educational process.
In addition to those cuts, we continue to utilize reserves to balance the budget. Those reserves will soon be depleted and will require the district to make additional budgetary reductions which could adversely affect the education.
Issue 8 is a 3.8-mill operating levy to support the district’s day-to-day operations, such as instructional salaries and benefits, classroom supplies, utilities, transportation, athletics and more.
There are some important things to remember when considering your vote for the levy.
Issue 8 would generate roughly $1.7 million annually and cost $11 per month for every $100,000 in home valuation.
More than 70% of district revenue is spent on teaching and instructional support.
The district’s bond levy millage was reduced from 7 mills to 5 mills through refinancing. Lower interest rates also have saved taxpayers more than $2 million.
We believe it is important to support the Ashtabula Area City Schools and the levy as the district provides vital education and services to children in our community. Please remember that strong schools help build strong communities.
Thank you for your support!
AACS Central Office Team
Dr. Mark Potts
Mark Astorino
Krista Shean
Mariel Sallee
Dr. Kelly Washington
Jennifer Polak
Tim Ranck
Abbie Brockway
Susan Prochazka
Terry Strong
Kathy DiDonato
Jessica Wiser
Michelle Massaro
Martha Hamilton
Sue Haight
Margie Jones
Wendy Flickinger
Amanda Steel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.