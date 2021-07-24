Everett Hale, an American Author, made this notable quote.
“I am only one, I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I should do, and with the help of God, I will do!”
I really appreciate the freedom we all have in our great “republic,” guaranteed by our constitution. The first amendment gives each citizen freedom of speech, of press and worship of God with no government regulations.
Opinions are an important part of our American culture, everyone has a right to one. Most “opinion” letters published by this newspaper are political in content, covering a variety of diverse thoughts and subjects.
My prayer is that the message behind this letter will be a wake-up call for all who may be living a life filled with guilt, remorse and regrets. Many in our society today have ignored the God of the Bible to pursue a life outside of God’s blessings. This message is for you or someone you may know whose life choices have brought them despair, separation and pain both mentally and physically. They may be following evil forces dressed as angels of light, who may have encouraged the wrong choices instead of giving Godly counsel. These life-threatening choices have left them empty with no peace of mind.
For many years I lived a life outside of what God could bless, which led to hopelessness and remorse. Through years of prayer for me, I confessed and repented and gave my life to Christ. You can too. (Psalm 34:17-18.) Please consider the following:
1. If you are a genuine child of God, you have received the gift of the Holy Spirit and these Truths from His Word will have meaning to you and not be offensive. John 14:17, 26; I Cor.6:9-10. (Everyone was guilty of one or more of these sins.)
2. Are you prepared to meet the Lord of Judgment Day? Romans 14:12;2 Cor.5:10; I Cor.3:13-15 (for all who have been born again) Rev 20:11-15 (for all who have rejected Christ and His Word.)
3. Are you attending a church where Christ is seldom mentioned and has no “preeminence” and the whole counsel of God is not preached. Acts20:27. If this is the case, it is time to find another church. A disciple-making church will pray for you and help you find the peace of mind and happiness we all so long for. Nothing more powerful than the “love of Christ.” 2 Cor.5:14/
Final Truths: Rev.21:8; Gal.1:8-9.
Prayerfully written and submitted.
Terry Wolcott
Jefferson
