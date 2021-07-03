I write in strong opposition to the recent shenanigans, led by State Sen. Sandra O’Brien, for the state to take control of the Geneva Lodge. This move was a last minute addition to the state budget with no opportunity for public comment. Why does the state legislature continue to throw mud in its own face?
Since the Lodge’s inception in 2006, despite the strong opposition of O”Brien and others, the Lodge has proven to be the best investment in economic development in Ashtabula County in the last fifty years…all under local control. The Lodge has been a
huge factor in the amazing growth of our wine industry. The Renaissance on Bridge Street would not have happened without the Lodge providing a high quality hotel experience for visitors and locals. The Lodge has become the cornerstone for the
growth and prosperity for Geneva on the Lake…all under local control.
The assurances by O’Brien and our county commissioners that the quality of the Geneva Lodge would be maintained by the state are simply not true. State owned lodges are scenic and very rustic with very few of the amenities that our lodge offers.
State mandated rates inhibit adequate maintenance and staffing. No state lodge comes close to Geneva’s quality. So, we have no evidence the state knows how to run a high quality, full service hotel comparable to the Geneva Lodge. Why should we allow the state to take over our biggest and most successful tourist asset?
Why are our elected officials supporting this last minute move for us to lose control of the Lodge? Could they be thinking “this could be an easy way to finance a new jail?”
Trading the Lodge for a new jail is not a good deal for Ashtabula County. Please tell your county commissioners, O’Brien and State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur “NO!”
Ren Carlisle
Ashtabula
