As we come to the end of early voting in the August special election, it is necessary to take stock of the situation. There has been a ton of hysteria. There’s been a panic over gender reassignment. There’s been a generic “save the children” panic. There’s been a panic over abortion to the point where people are acting like Ohio was somehow going to adopt mandatory baby-killing in the August special election.
Even though there have been garbage ads on television trying to stoke all those panics, they’re not real. There have even been flyers at local churches trying to stoke those panics. We have to focus on reality in these unreal times.
Starting with the inclusion of really specific matters related to probate in the Northwest Ordinance in 1787 we have had policy matters in the state’s fundamental charter. The Constitution of 1803 was no better as one example of a policy matter was micromanagement of the state militia’s organization. In the Constitution of 1851 we moved the state capital to its present location of Columbus but left a provision in place that even now allows the capital’s permanent relocation. The constitutional convention in 1873 tried to do a wholesale rewrite of the state constitution but voters rejected that at the polls. With the rather large set of amendments in 1912, 33 being adopted out of a far larger set being proposed, a number of policy matters made their way into the constitution.
There’s nothing wrong with policy matters being in the constitution. Despite campaigners referring to the federal constitution as being sacred and free of blemish from any policy matters, it clearly has a big criminal law embedded in it in the third section of Article III relative to treason. That’s been there since the federal constitution was adopted in 1787 and ratified in 1789.
We live in a time with an out of control state legislature. The ability to amend the state constitution by voter initiative allows the people to slam the brakes when things go haywire. It also allows for the redistribution of power if the government stops responding to the people. All that the federal constitution requires is that we must have a legislature in some form, a governor, and a court system. Everything else can be restructured in the nation’s 7th largest state by population.
Vote no on Issue 1. I did.
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.