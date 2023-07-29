I’m writing to try to clear up a few things about Issue 1. It is a simple issue that raises the bar to 60% to pass amendments to our state Constitution along with initiative petitions. THAT is what we are voting on on Aug. 8, not any issues that might come up in the November election. They can be discussed later.
Take out the argument that it is backed by outside Ohio interests — both sides are getting support from outside our state lines.
What I see as the main issue is that if this passes, minority rule will take over — 40% of voters can decide an issue. It should stay as it is now with 50% +1.
I urge you to VOTE NO on Issue 1 — but do get out and vote!
Mary Howe
Jefferson
