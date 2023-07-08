On August 8th voters will decide whether proposed amendments to our Ohio Constitution must be approved by at least 60 percent of the voters to become law, or leave things as they are – letting them become law if more than half the voters approve.
Ohio’s present situation is quite unusual, and not ideal. Constitutions aren’t intended to be a means of enacting legislation. They typically describe widely held and fundamental beliefs of the nation, state or organization to which they apply and the procedures by which it is governed or operates. Consequently, it’s important any changes are very broadly supported and not made by such a slight majority as one vote more than 50 percent.
Consider the following:
a) The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to support any amendment and then three-fourths of the States must approve it.
b) The national Democratic Party requires almost 67 percent if the entire membership of the Democratic National Committee wants to amend its Charter (Article Ten, Section 1).
c) Amending the Ohio Democratic Party’s Constitution requires approval of sixty percent of all delegates to any Convention (Article Four, Section 1).
d) I did an online search for “sample Constitutions” and five examples came up – from such colleges as University of California, Dartmouth and Kent State – all required at least 60% .
e) I’m in numerous local organizations and all require at least 60 percent.
Ohio’s Constitution has been amended 172 times – it’s too easily changed, and it is not a good thing. It’s led to situations where only a select group of investors is allowed to operate casinos or sell marijuana. Any special interest group with enough money can often get very controversial legislation to become law.
This November a powerful group is trying to squeak through a radical and deceptive amendment that will legalize abortion up to the point of birth, allow minors to make all kinds of sexual decisions such as breast removal and make it illegal for parents to be notified of what their children are doing. In the future it could just as easily be banning guns or instead, banning any gun control legislation… or a $25/hour minimum wage, banning gasoline powered cars or gas stoves, or making Ohio a right-to-work state, as in Michigan.
The 60 percent requirement is a good change. Vote FOR Issue 1 August 8th.
Phillip Schmidt
Geneva
