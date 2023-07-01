There is a saying if you can’t win, cheat. Change the rules after play has begun, or simply don’t follow them at all. I understand the pathological need to win. It reinforces the thought that the person is superior to their opponent in both intellect and ability, and perhaps morally. It is often revealed in childhood. I am sure that you have played a game made up by a child where the child’s rules become fluid as the game progresses in order for them to maintain an edge in the strive to win.
As we grew older we were taught to follow the rules so that society can function effectively. These may be in the form of governmental laws, religious principals or societal constructs. Imagine driving across town if there were no vehicle operating laws. Chaos would soon develop. Property damage, injury and death would ensue. We were also taught that, living in a democracy, if you didn’t like the rules, work to change them in a democratic manner. However, that takes hard work and commitment.
Why should we change the rules? Perhaps they don’t benefit us or our organization personally, which is often selfish, or serve the needs and desires of majority of the population as a whole. To change laws, you need political power. Once you have it you need to maintain it. If your political agenda is not supported by the majority, you cannot maintain power or support for your agenda through the ballot box. You repeatedly resort to gerrymandering political districts to retain your power, even though the Ohio Supreme Court rules them unconstitutional. You pack the court with judges that reflect your political views, though judgeships ought to be apolitical.
The Ohio Legislature determined that groups often request a special election in August because there is always a very low turnout, but you can motivate those supporting your cause to turn out to support and pass it. The Legislature questioned the fairness of the tactic and the millions of tax dollars used to conduct special elections and passed a law in 2022 eliminating most special elections. Fearful of the possibility that a citizen’s initiative could exercise a 112 year old law to place a constitutional amendment assuring a woman’s access to abortion, which is supported by a majority of Ohioan’s as reflected in polling, the legislature is conducting a special election in August, just one year after questioning the need for them and passing a law eliminating most of them. Hypocrisy.
Issue 1 on Aug. 8 would require that any proposed Ohio constitutional amendment change approval from the historical 50% plus one to 60%. The petition be signed by 5% of the registered voters in the counties from 44 counties to 88 counties, and that petitions filed after Jan. 1, 21024 would not be given a period to correct errors found on petitions. Issue 1 is opposed by five former governors and five Attorney’s General of both parties. The legislature maintains that this is not an attempt to change the rules to sabotage passage of the referred to citizen’s initiative.
Lord Acton got it right: “power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Thomas Westlake
Austinburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.