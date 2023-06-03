We cannot get started on the path of salvation until we accept some things about God. First, He can only be “seen” by faith (II Cor. 5:7). Things seen with the naked eye are temporal, some things seen by faith are eternal (II Cor. 4:18b). The Bible appears to be the last message from heaven for those few who are interested in lifeafter death (earthly). The Bible is like no other book when it comes to finding out about eternity (see Romans 6:23). All other religious books by men about salvation from sin are human products (cf. I Cor. 14:37; Gal. 1:11,12; II Tim. 3:16,17).
God’s final words (Bible) are all true when they have come from God (John 17:17). The truth of God is a “must” because it deals with eternity (Matt. 25:46).
Christ said the truth (God’s truth) can set a person free from his sins and that is what want if our thinking is clear (e.g., John 20:30, 31). Cf. John 8:32. If we deny the Bible as God’s positive truth unto redemption, we have no hope for eternity at all such as the “no hope” condition of Genl tibes in the Old Testament (Eph. 4:17,18). By rejecting God’s word, we reject spiritual freedom from our sins and that means rejecting the Bible, Christ, His church, and life eternal (John 5:15).
Real freedom for men by obeying God’s word is the last chance at everlasting sduation. Peter addressed this in his first epistle at I Pet. 1:22,23, e.g., “being born again, not of corruptible/seed (God’s word, Luke 8:11), but of incorptible” which is what God’s word is (Prov. 30:5). The absolute, final means by which a man can have “life after life” is full release of self to God’s will (Heb. 5:8,9) because His will is the perfect gospel of Christ unto book of life (Rev. 22:18,19). There are many false teachings existing but there is only one truth (the Bible) that can put a man right with the Lord when correctly used, and that is the Bible. We must have God’s truth about being right and no one else’s opinion about it. God’s truth saves, not man’s ideas about it (Jere. 10:23). Millions of books out there, but only one has sthe true gospel in it. (II Tim. 3:16,17; I Cor. 4:6; 12:20; Acts 4:12).
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.