It is sad when people think Donald Trump is our best hope. People thought Captain Edward Smith was the best hope for the Titanic, Bernie Madoff was the best hope for their investment money and Trump University a best hope for a real estate education.
Ill-informed voters listen to the rhetoric of Fox News blaming illegal drugs and immigrant on President Joe Biden. It is fact that for decades more than 90% of all illegal drugs come across the border at manned border crossings under the nose of Border security. For decades illegal immigrants came across the border and American businesses are still hiring them. How many did Trump employ at his resorts? Why didn’t Trump and Republicans pass immigration laws? Cheap Labor, no taxes to pay.
Fox News admitted to lying about many stories, and why not? Spreading lies to increase viewership and advertisement revenue is profit. Paying a billion dollars on a defamation settlement is nothing if you make tens of billions spreading the lies to get higher viewer ratings. Why stop? When several “Letters to the Editor” quote Fox News and their host rhetoric, America is in trouble.
Who Made Hunter Biden and “woke” a big news story? Fox News and Trump. What do Hunter and “woke” have to do with running the country? Distractions.
Ohio Republicans re-establish August elections after saying they were unconstitutional and a waste of money, so they can change referendum rules, when Pro-Abortion groups planned an abortion referendum. Republicans’ fraud continues.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.