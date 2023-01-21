Thank you to everyone in D.C. for voting for the Inflation Reduction Act. I just received my first shingles vaccination with no co-pay. Prior to the Act my co-pay was going to be over $200 per shot with two shots required.
My congressman and retiring Senator, who could vote for tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, could not vote for legislation to help people like me.
Sure, you can find things that are not that good in the bill, like money for the nuclear industry or tax credits for hedge-fund managers. Overall the many good things in the bill outweigh the bad.
I would like to thank Senator Sherrod Brown for voting “yes” on The Inflation Reduction Act and President Joe Biden for signing it into law. It was very helpful to me.
Bill Brotzman
Conneaut
