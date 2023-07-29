The Goddess Project: Warriors by artist Judy Takacs is not an exhibition for those who are easily offended by the human body in art or opinions that are counter to their own. It is, however, for those who want to engage with incredible art and an examination of mythology, womanhood, and the power of imagery and the stories we tell.
The strength of the women and bold color palette drew me in, and I marveled at how well these pieces breathe new life into mythologies I thought I knew well. Takacs’ work makes the Christian God seem approachable and closer to the teachings of my childhood which showed God not as vengeful, but as loving and complicated. Her Eve is stunning, and the vision of Venus as an elderly woman simply will not leave me.
In this exhibition we see young women discovering their power, women who have battled cancer and won, older women with no interest in fading into the background, and women who had to fight hard to claim their identity in a world that constantly questions their right to exist.
My grandchildren attend classes at the Arts Center. I’m not frightened of them seeing bare breasts, or of having discussions on womanhood, religion, bodily autonomy, and patriarchy. They are too young to fully examine each piece now, but I look forward to introducing them to the work of this amazing artist as they get older and are ready to have those conversations.
Kendra Bell
Ashatbula
