The majority rule has worked and helped make the United States the greatest country in the world. Our elected officials are voted in by majority, and our taxes are determined by a majority.
As Grandpa always said, if it is not broken do not fix it. If changing the percentage to sixty percent to amend the Constitution is such a promising idea, then let us start requiring the Legislature to pass their own legislation by 60 percent instead of a majority.
We will see how that works.
Michael Schaab
Austinburg
