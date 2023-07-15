Leslie van Houten was released from prison this week for her part in the LaBianca killings ordered by Charles Manson in 1969 and given the death penalty. Instead, she served 53 years in prison. What’s changed in 53 years? MAGA Republicans have adopted the Manson Family values.
“I believed that he was Jesus Christ,” Ms. Van Houten said of Mr. Manson. “I bought into it lock, stock, and barrel.” Years later, Ms. Van Houten said she’d been mentally ill, a condition of her LSD use. Her L-S-D is MAGA’s F-O-X.
The Manson family was only missing fundraising. Fox sets the table for the Republican machine to sit down and gorge itself on your fear. The “geniuses and scholars-in-drag” on “The 5” bark about a Biden boogieman that’s going to take something away from you and faster than Ronnie Reagan can say “There you go again...” you send Republicans money so Trump can keep golfing while driving around with top secret defense info in Walt Nauta’s golf bag.
That’s the truth. MAGAs were brainwashed to storm the U.S. Capitol and now they’ve booked Van Houten’s old cell for 53 years.
Republicans and their “Manson family values.”
Truth’s lost on lemmings who follow politics over a cliff and surrender their power. If you vote a party who lies to you constantly, why would they honor anything they say? They already have your devotion.
The shoe’s been on the other foot a long time. “Liberalism/socialism” that’s just a treat to throw to Pavlov’s dogs. Like”woke” chum. People don’t get that, either.
Republican donations kept Rush Limbaugh on the golf course for years. With a fat cigar corked in his mouth, like a pig with an apple, laughing at your stupidity until the 18th hole.
Thomas De Pascale
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.