As of April 7, the State of Ohio has now approved the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to provide photo IDs, suitable for voting, for free. One will need to provide proof of legal name and date of birth such as a birth certificate or passport, social security number such as a social security card or W2, Ohio street address from 2 documents such as bank statement, insurance card, credit card statement, etc. and proof of name change from a marriage certificate, etc., if necessary. There are other options for the forms to provide. The forms that are needed (birth certificate, proof of marriage certificate, etc.) are NOT free if you don’t have them already. Contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (440-576-9461) or the Board of Elections (440-576-6915) with any questions or go online to Ohio BMV or Frank LaRose, Secretary of State.
These IDs are if one does not have an Ohio driver’s license, State of Ohio ID card, US passport, US military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card or US Dept. of Veterans Affairs ID card (a state issued veterans’ card is not acceptable.)
If one is homebound, call 1-844-644-6268 and request a team to come to your residence to take a photo and provide a card. This might take a few weeks.
BUT, remember that if you don’t have a photo ID, you can still vote absentee and just put your last 4 social security numbers on the form. Contact the Board of Elections to request an application for an absentee ballot.
And, not every area in the county has something to vote on this May. Again, check with the Board of Elections.
Mary Howe
President
League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County
