Why is it that Fox New, CNN and other so-called news outlets keep tell us that Joe Biden is too old to run but not stress the fact that four more years of Donald Trump will destroy the country?
I am no fan of Joe Biden, but I do know he is America first.
Donald Trump is a pathological liar, plan and simple. Repeating that he is innocent does change the fact he is a liar. He admitted he lies. Several of his Congressional supporter are pathological liars, George Santos.
Saying you have papers that may prove Hunter Biben did something wrong is not proof. Why is Hunter Biden an issue? Oh, yes, Donald Trump needs a distraction from the fact there is proof he did something wrong.
Donald Trump and cronies like Jim Jordan are attacking the rule of law is another distraction. Trump’s America wants to blame the firemen for not putting out the fire quick enough, not the fire starter. Donald Trump has started a lot of fires and he want America to blame the firemen.
Remember Bernie Madoff, people praised the man, he was a fraud, but no one listened. Remember 911, people were warned of the attack, no one listened. Remember Hitler, no one listened. Are Americans naive enough not to listen again?
Donald Trump is a disease on democracy, he has the support of Russia, China and others who are glad to weaken the country. Are Americans that naïve?
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
