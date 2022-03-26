I am extremely frustrated watching another Hitlerian destruction of a developing Democracy. I remember (as a very young boy) the 1956 rape of Hungary and the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by the then Soviet Union.
I am disgusted watching the West allow Russian to define the terms, the pace and the extent of their invasion (special military operation) of Ukraine.
The West tacitly sat by and watched the recent wars in Georgia, Chechnya, the partition of Crimea and occupation of the Donbass with mere symbolic responses.
NATO needs to turn the tables on the Russians.
Yes, more sanctions! Less talk regarding what we will or will not do. Yes, more antitank and air defense systems need to be deployed to Ukraine along with mountains of military rations … quickly.
NATO should, for example, place offensive ground combat forces on the Poland/Belarus border to counter Russia dragging Belarus in to the fray.
Continue military exercises in the Baltics. Increase NATO’s naval presence in the Black Sea. All of this to make a clear statement.
These steps and more would get his attention. The simple metaphor is this: Putin has seized an unexpectedly ferocious pit-bull by the ears.
He can’t/won’t let go due to ego but neither can he win. We have him in a pickle. Now is the time to bring more dogs into the area and if necessary to the fight. Russian infantry is not structured for urban combat thus the reliance on artillery and missiles.
It will get worse! Now is the time to cause him to react to the united Western European nations.
We must remain cognizant that China is in the targeted audience. Innocent people and their children have been displaced by the millions. A generation of children is being traumatized. Thousands are dying.
Russia and the World needs to be made fully aware this ends with Russian being weaker and losing most of their ill-gotten gains.
Bill Kennedy
Conneaut
