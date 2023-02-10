Mike Pence is young enough to know and old enough to care. He would make a good president in 2024.
Pence showed Donald Trump that by doing his last job as Vice President for the People of the United States of America. Pence wrote about that in his autobiography. Buy “So Help me God,” by Pence. It is a good book.
Pence carried out that last duty by certifying the 2020 presidential election results. He said Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.
Trump made the Office of the Presidency his own by trying to fix the Election of 2020. Trump needs to go to federal Prison in Washington, D.C., Where he committed his crimes. He did nothing to stop the Insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Except to say. We are the Party of Law and Order.
Jerry Pinozzi
Andover
