Over a period of six days, the Star Beacon published two opinion pieces regarding a proposal to change the rules for amending the state constitution. Both editorials bad-mouthed the proposal.
For me, this proposal (HJR 6) should be seriously considered. Our legislature is a deliberative body and constitutional amendments should be opened for discussion and debate in that place. This allows the people to let their legislators know their opinion on any change to our constitution. These editorials seem to be against changing the process from a 50% +1 to a 60% for approval to amend and only cite one issue — abortion — and those who support choice who would be negatively affected by any change in the law as it exists.
There is also another side in this debate. I know that the choice side is already well organized and these opinion pieces reveal that the media is with them. If the people are going to be able to amend our constitution by proposal to the voters it should be stricter than almost mob rule.
Paul Anderson
Saybrook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.