Nov. 8, 2022 is a very important Election Day! As president of the League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County, I’d like to encourage your readers to make a voting plan. Voting is our way to make a difference and influence our communities and developing your own personal voting plan will ensure that your voice is heard.
The League of Women Voters’ election information website, VOTE411.org, is a one-stop shop for everything you need to develop your voting plan. At VOTE411.org, you can find your polling place. You can also look up your ballot by entering your address — this will show you all the candidates you can vote for in this election, along with candidate responses to our nonpartisan questions and the ability to compare them side-by-side on where they stand on the issues.
The League of Women Voters of Ashtabula Co., in conjunction with Gazette Publications produced a printed Voter Guide. There are copies available at your local libraries. The League has also produced a video of statements by the Local Candidates who attended the October 12th Meet and Greet. The video can be viewed at:
The League of Women Voters encourages all voters to vote early if possible — either in person or by mail — because it relieves polling places from extra-long lines on Election Day and it’s way easier for you!
Putting together a plan will help you make sure you get to the polls with all the information you need. You can also encourage your friends and family to form their own election plan. Check out our checklist on Vote411.org to make your plan.
Whichever way you choose to vote this year, know that by doing so you are making democracy work.
Mary Howe, President
League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County
