People often admonish each other to live one day at a time, and that excellent advice is nowadays the only way many of us know how to live. In truth, there is nothing like hard economic times to bring minds full-circle, to something akin to fellow-feeling, contemplation and even piety.
People, after all, are much more alike than different, physically and spiritually. Sadly, the powers that be work against the fundamental needs of adequate shelter, sufficient sustenance and wholesome social relationships.
When narrow political bias and avarice cease to dominate everyday endeavors, an enduring harmony may be ours. But not until then.
William Dauenhauer
Willowick
