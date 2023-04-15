It is a fallacy to compare our country to others as we have more guns per population than any other. This is because we have the 2nd Amendment which allows the self-defense of our citizens. It is a trope but true that “Guns don’t kill, people do.”
If you wish to protect children, you should find intolerable what is being done to them by people who are prescribing puberty-blockers and conducting surgeries which are mutilating our young. I add to this list — drag queen story hour, and their adult only drag shows.
There is much in the Bible about sexual perversions.
Paul Anderson
Saybrook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.