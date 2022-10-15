My elderly father has been a staunch Republican for almost a century. I would describe him as center right while I see myself as center left. This has led to some good discussions over the years. Sometimes we can see each other’s point of view. Other times we agree to disagree.
My Dad voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but soon became disillusioned with Trump’s chaotic leadership, chronic lies, and vindictive violent rhetoric. He watched in horror as the party of Dwight Eisenhower and John McCain turned into a cult centered on Trump and his alternative facts.
He was incredulous that a man so unworthy of respect had hijacked a party that used to stand for family values and the moral high ground. Now it seemed to be descending into unfounded conspiracy theories while stoking fear with language that encourage racism, violence, and suspicion of every norm or institution that pushed back on the limits of his power. As a World War II veteran, he had seen this playbook before.
He was deeply troubled by Trumps embrace of autocratic dictators like Putin, Kim Jong-un, and the Saudi Crown Prince. Now he has seen this extend further into Republican politics as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and Fox News align themselves with Hungarian autocrat Victor Orban.
He has watched with a sinking heart as Republican leaders he once respected have either twisted themselves into pretzels aligning themselves with Trump or become invisible in their silence. Leaders like Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Jim Jordan calling out Trump for the January 6th insurrection we all saw in real time, then completely turning tail and running back seeking his favor.
Having lived through a war fighting a dictator, he now fears for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The trend line of this leadership will not end well. Despite his long life as a Republican, he can no longer support a party that is not supporting Democracy.
Ann Rapose
Ashtabula
