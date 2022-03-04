I’m writing today in response to the recently published article “Ohio mapmakers OK 2nd congressional map over Dem objections.
I am in complete frustration with the redistricting process in Ohio. Once again, the supermajority Republicans at the Statehouse have not turned in a fair map. These bad-faith efforts from the extremist legislators at every step of this redistricting process have moved with a single focus — to maximize their political power over the interest of our democracy and our communities’ needs.
How many more maps need to be rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court before the people of Ohio have fair maps? What will this do to our May primaries?? This is why I am coming together with people from across the country to gather in Cleveland on March 14 and Washington D.C. on June 18 for the Mass Poor People’s & Low Wage Workers Assembly & Moral March on Washington and To The Polls. Just knowing that 44% of Ohioans are poor or low wealth is enough for me to stand up and say “We won’t be silent anymore!”
It’s time to fully address the interlocking injustices and the systems that are killing all of us. It’s time to shift the moral narrative, build power and make real policies that address low wealth and poverty from the bottom up!
Julie Boetger
Ashtabula
