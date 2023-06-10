There's an old saying, "be careful what you wish for," that comes to mind every time I open the Star Beacon these days and read yet another article about the "esteemed" prosecuting attorney and her band of cronies. In this case, though, maybe it's better said "be careful who you vote for" or "you wanted it, you got it." With the constant complaints and calls for her resignation, how in the world did the Ashtabula County end up with Colleen O'Toole in the first place?
Considering they were responsible for getting her elected in the first place, it's hypocritical that the Executive Committee of the Ashtabula County Republican Party is now demanding that O'Toole resign. Led by the Idiot in Chief, Charlie Frye, this group of useless hacks went out of their way to do everything in their power to get her in her current position. Sure, they did the usual political activities — knocking on doors, holding events, handing out signs and donating money to her. Beyond that, though, this group intentionally attacked other local candidates, myself included, and went out of their way to prevent them from being elected. From not allowing me even an interview with the Committee to the absolutely malicious comments on social media posts about me and the other candidate, Malcolm Stewart Douglas, Frye and company knew EXACTLY what they were doing. Despite her own record, anti-police attitude and the many, many, MANY warnings we tried to issue about her true character through ads and flyers, Frye and the "Committee" did anything and everything to get her elected. I'm sure most Ashtabula County residents even remember how willing some of our county officials were to assist her by providing her with the phony residence in Ashtabula City that allowed her to run locally in the first place. Later, some of those county officials bailed her out of another mess with legal paperwork when she tried to sell county property that wasn't hers.
Now, let me address Ms. O'Toole directly. In my 38 years of being an attorney, I am sure that I have defended more criminal cases than any other defense attorney in the county. During this time, there have been five County Prosecutors including Ms. O'Toole. Some I liked, some I didn't. Some liked me, some didn't. But what I can say about the four previous to Ms. O'Toole is that they all tried cases and I saw them quite frequently. I have seen Ms. O'Toole in court three times since she took office and none as a trial attorney and never just in the courthouse.
The first meeting I had was a pre-trial shortly after she took office. The first thing she said to me was, "Have I got a deal for you." The second time I saw her in court she had a motion to appoint an out-of-county attorney that had previously been disbarred. Her motion was denied. The third occasion I saw her in court was when she was a spectator in a trial where I was cross examining a witness. There have been 20 or more people that have left the Prosecutor's Office in the 1.5 years that Ms. O'Toole has been in charge, including secretaries and attorneys.
Ms. O'Toole's complaining and disrespect for our Judges is despicable. I have practiced for numerous years in front of Judge Sezon and Judge Harris. They are two of the fairest and honest Judges you could be in front of either as a defendant or an attorney. I guess, according to Ms. O'Toole, we have no judges in the county fair or competent to hear her cases.
The voters of the county have no one but themselves and the laughable "Executive Committee" of the Republican Party to thank for O'Toole. There were three other choices available to voters, all of whom legitimately interacted with and knew Ashtabula County residents and law enforcement daily. Led by the bumbling fools who convinced others they had no clue, the county voters made their choice. There's another old saying that comes to mind and seems appropriate now, too: "You've made your bed, now lay in it."
David W. PerDue
Geneva
