Perhaps some history is in order. When the original change to the Ohio Constitution was amended in 1912 to allow for a citizens’ initiative and referendum, it was opposed by Republican bosses, big business and out-of-state money labeled at the time “Wall Street Money.” How ironic that it is the same trio that is now trying to take away this citizens’ right. The “Yes” campaign is chock full of out-of-state money and is the brainchild of our Republican legislature so there will be absolutely nothing left to restrain their power. The changes to the law that require a 60% threshold, canvassing all 88 Ohio’s counties, and no period to correct signatures, reduce the chances of passing a Constitutional amendment to slim-to-none.
You may ask why citizens should amend the Constitution at all. Over the course of the last century ordinary citizens found that to simply pass a law through a citizens’ initiative meant it would be overturned by the legislature in the next session. Their recourse was to amend the Constitution, which could not be overturned by a corrupt legislature. This whole argument or the campaign slogan “Protect our Constitution” is a ruse as is the charge of “outside money.” The “Yes” campaign is using outside money. The Republican legislature is acting at the behest of monied interests. These connivers were against a low turn-out, costly August election before they were for it. They are hoping to sneak this change past the voters in a low turnout election.
“Protect our Constitution” is a sham meant to cover up the real intentions of our Republican legislature. If Issue 1 passes expect HB 480, HB 598, or SB 123 to be resurrected. These bills would ban abortion at conception with no exceptions for rape or incest. In cases to protect the life of the mother, a physician would have to lawyer-up to defend his actions, a daunting task. When these bills are passed, we the people will have no viable recourse. You see, Issue 1 also makes it exceedingly difficult to pass a citizen’s referendum to repeal legislative actions. By the way it keeps the citizens’ right to pass a law at 50% plus one, because they know they can squash that.
Our Republican legislature has a veto-proof supermajority in the Senate and the House. They want to keep it that way and so the voters can forget about passing an independent, non-partisan commission to put an end to gerrymandering. They want to continue with their unchecked power and total unresponsiveness to you the citizen. Vote NO on Issue 1.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
