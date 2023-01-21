Contrary to what a recent letter writer stated, whether there is any ongoing dysfunction in the House of Representatives remains to be seen. Less than 10% of the Republican caucus prevented the other 90% from even being sworn in. One of their demands was that any one member be allowed to call for a vote to unseat the Speaker of the House (motion to vacate).
You may recall that former GOP Speaker John Boehner worked to avoid a “fiscal cliff” and raise the debt ceiling. Even though the debt ceiling passed, the threat alone by these extremists to block any increase in the ceiling caused the credit of the United States to be downgraded. They then turned their attention to Speaker Boehner, who resigned in the face of a motion to vacate. He was replaced by Republican Paul Ryan, who said of the one-member, motion-to-vacate rule: “No matter who is the speaker, they cannot be successful with this weapon pointed at them all the time.” Ryan also eventually resigned.
The debt ceiling will have to be raised again this year and this group of right-wing extremists will once again play chicken with the full faith and credit of the United States. Should the ceiling be ignored, and the United States default on its debt, the financial repercussions will be grave, nationally and most likely internationally, resulting in severe recession. Yet this group representing less than 5% of Congress wants to dictate to the other 95% by holding the debt limit hostage. Such behavior is the very definition of strong-arm tactics.
The Democrats under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi required a majority vote by the caucus to call a motion to vacate, and what that has to do with “free speech” is beyond me. At no point did Speaker Pelosi silence all opposition. Such a statement is just part of the ongoing, hate-filled demonization of Pelosi, which we have seen can result in real-world consequences. In trying to wrap my head around how Pelosi silenced anybody, the only thing I could think of was the procedure known as the “motion to recommit “which allows for amendments to be made to a bill before final passage. But my dear Republicans, 380 times during Republican majority rule in the House (2011-2019) all discussion of amendments to bills were cut off. Furthermore, the snide comment directed at Pelosi about omnibus bills (massive appropriation bills) overlooks the fact that the first omnibus bill occurred in 1999 in a Republican-controlled Congress, and Republicans have used the tactic many times since.
Republicans talk a good game when it suits them. Once again they are deficit hawks, but during the Trump administration there was no talk of reining in the deficit. Hypocrites!
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
