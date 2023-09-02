In 2016, a minority of Americans gave the middle finger to the rest of America by electing Donald Trump, a man who had done and said so many outrageous things during his campaign that he boasted he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and he wouldn’t lose any votes. This segment of Americans is so blinded by hatred and anger that they’re about to throw away Republican chances of winning the Presidency in 2024. Just over half of likely Republican primary voters favor Trump, despite the fact they have other candidates who could win in November 2024, hands down.
Dear Republican voters, did you watch the debate last Wednesday (8/23)? Nikki Haley, a woman with a moral compass, and Chris Christie, a man with a depth of experience who knows how to work across the aisle, would win in a landslide. For Scott, DeSantis, and Pence it would be closer, but winnable. No doubt Biden’s age makes him vulnerable, but Trump’s presence in the race would propel Biden to victory.
I didn’t mention Vivek Ramaswamy, who along with Trump would destroy America’s credibility in the world. The blood and sacrifices of the greatest generation who won World War II and established the democratically led post-war order would be thrown away as America reneged on her commitments. The legacy of the Cold War presidents culminating in Ronald Reagan’s triumph over communism would give way to Putin’s triumph in Ukraine. Trump, of course, admires Putin and thinks he’s a genius. Perhaps Trump admires him because the murderous Putin does not let a little thing like the rule of law get in his way. Both Ramaswamy and Trump are useful in Putin’s plan to reestablish the Russian empire along the lines of the former Soviet Union.
Finally, not only would Republicans, if they chose to pick Trump, throw away the election and America’s standing in the world, but they would throw away America itself. The rule of law, the peaceful transfer of power, would all go by the boards. Trump in promoting his STOLEN ELECTION LIES, made this statement on December 3, 2022. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the TERMINATION OF ALL RULES, REGULATIONS AND ARTICLES, EVEN THOSE FOUND IN THE CONSTITUTION.” So much for his presidential oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. Listen you so-called patriots, I personally don’t like a lot of what is described as “wokeness.” I consider it a slow poison, but Trump and his ilk are a dagger to the heart of America. I would vote for a Kumquat before I’d vote for Trump or Ramaswamy.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
