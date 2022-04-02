Why the manufactured outrage over Sarah Fowler-Arthur’s comments that Hitler’s point of view should be taught? Visit any Holocaust museum or concentration camp and you will see samples of Hitler’s writings. We do well to understand his twisted mind. Years ago while on a flight to Germany I had opportunity to talk with former German soldiers. It was sobering to hear how they now realize they had been brainwashed.
When I was a student at a Christian college our Philosophy classes read atheist and anti-Christian writings. The professor would act as ‘devil’s advocate’ and require us to defend our views. That’s good teaching.
That’s not to be compared to teachers promoting the sick concept that one race is oppressive and another race the oppressed. That’s brain-washing. It’s documented to be happening in schools across the country, Critical Race Theory. H.B.327 would outlaw those destructive practices.
I watched President Biden and his faux outrage at President Trump’s supposed defense of Nazis and the KKK — “good people on both sides,” in Charlottesville, Va. Once again I listened to the actual interview: Q & A about tearing down statues, he concluding with “there are good and bad people on both sides.” He immediately added: “I’m not talking about the Nazis and KKK — they’re evil.”
A deceitful Democrat Party immediately did a cut and paste to attack Trump and call him racist! His followers, too. And the lie goes on.
Sarah, you’re in good company. Honest people know you weren’t defending Hitler.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
