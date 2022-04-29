It’s been a busy news month. Aside from Ukraine, the biggest story has been the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. President Biden lost no opportunity trumpeting the significance of his appointing the first Black woman, and I think most people would agree.
But some of us with long memories remember when Sen. Joe Biden, as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did everything in his power to block another Black woman, Janice Rogers Brown, from ever attaining that seat, in 2003. Everyone agreed she was eminently qualified. She had a stellar history of rulings that had never been overturned in appeals.
Mr. Biden’s objection was that she was a Republican. He made no secret of the fact that he would not approve her appointment to the D.C. Court of Appeals because it was a stepping stone to the Supreme Court. No way in the world would he allow a Black Republican on the Court if he could stop it. And stop it he did.
He was well experienced in such partisan politics. A couple of years earlier he had blocked Manuel Estrada, for the same reason: his race. And before that, when Clarence Thomas was nominated to the Supreme Court Mr. Biden was vicious in his opposition.
Ah, but don’t Republicans do the same? For the record, when Thurgood Marshall was nominated to the Court by a Democrat president, Republicans voted overwhelmingly to approve. When Sonia Sotomayor was nominated she received a majority of Republican votes. Some Republicans opposed her, but only because they thought she was a lightweight and they feared she would be an activist judge.
This time with Judge Jackson, Republicans questioned her record as an activist judge and one whose decisions had been overturned a few times too many. Nothing to do with her race, as their record makes abundantly clear.
An increasing number of Blacks are waking up to the realization that Democrats don’t care about them, except as tokens for political advantage.
They understand that if they dare think for themselves they will be destroyed. Just ask the hundreds of Black Republicans who have run or are now running for public office and they will tell you what Democrats think of them.
As Clarence Thomas says, it’s a “high-tech lynching.”
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
